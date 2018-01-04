Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 January 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 January 2018
Published on: 04 January 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 January 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Government Brexit sectoral analysis published
  • Research and development
  • EMA publishes MRCTs guideline
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Commission closes infringement case against Roche
  • Intellectual property
  • No likelihood of confusion in vape trade mark case (Nicoventures Holdings v London Vape Company)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an analysis of the High Court decision in the case of Nicoventures Holdings Ltd v London Vape Company Ltd and updates published in December such as the International Council for Harmonisation guideline on general principles for planning and design of multi-regional clinical trials and the government’s sectoral analysis on the impact of Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

