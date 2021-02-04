Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Implementing regulation on exportation of certain products subject to export authorisation published in Official Journal
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU backtracks on invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine export authorisation scheme
  • Northern Ireland Protocol—Article 16 and EU vaccine export controls
  • EFPIA responds to EU Export Restrictions for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
  • AstraZeneca vaccine granted marketing authorisation amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EMA begins rolling review of REGN-COV2 for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment
  • European Commission holds coronavirus (COVID-19) videoconference
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes commentary of the EU vaccine export authorisation and the emergency safeguarding measures under the Northern Ireland Protocol, analysis of the Patents Court’s judgment in Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech concerning DNA sequencing patents and news of the EMA consultations on toolbox guidance on developing robust PRIME quality data and GVP modules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

