- Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 April 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Substantial amendments to a clinical trial—no deal Brexit guidance
- Conditional marketing authorisations, exceptional circumstance marketing authorisations and scientific advice—no deal Brexit guidance
- Prescriptions issued in the EEA and Switzerland—no deal Brexit guidance
- The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Plant Protection Products (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Intellectual property
- Supreme Court considers test for obviousness of dosage patent (Actavis Group PTC EHF v Icos Corporation)
More...
- Intellectual Property Office updates manual on practice under the Patents Act 1977
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- €1bn of European exports thought to be affected by unlawful measures
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes new no deal Brexit guidance on conditional and exceptional circumstance marketing authorisations and substantial amendments to clinical trials, analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Actavis v ICOS which considered the test for obviousness of a dosage patent, and news that the EU has launched a World Trade Organisation dispute against India and Turkey concerning unlawful measures on pharmaceuticals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.