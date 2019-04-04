Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 April 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 April 2019
Published on: 04 April 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 April 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Substantial amendments to a clinical trial—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Conditional marketing authorisations, exceptional circumstance marketing authorisations and scientific advice—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Prescriptions issued in the EEA and Switzerland—no deal Brexit guidance
  • The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • The Plant Protection Products (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • Intellectual property
  • Supreme Court considers test for obviousness of dosage patent (Actavis Group PTC EHF v Icos Corporation)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes new no deal Brexit guidance on conditional and exceptional circumstance marketing authorisations and substantial amendments to clinical trials, analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Actavis v ICOS which considered the test for obviousness of a dosage patent, and news that the EU has launched a World Trade Organisation dispute against India and Turkey concerning unlawful measures on pharmaceuticals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More