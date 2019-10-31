Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 October 2019

Published on: 31 October 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Supreme Court—inventor entitled to fair share from employer of £2m (Shanks v Unilever Plc)
  • Brexit
  • Human Medicines and Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • EU funding—updated and further no-deal Brexit guidance from the Cabinet Office
  • HMRC issues post-Brexit CHIEF guidance for using transitional simplified procedures
  • Business transactions
  • UK merger: CMA provisionally finds Illumina/Pacific Biosciences of California merger should be prohibited
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment awarding an employee inventor compensation for the licensing of resulting patents that benefitted their employer. Also included this week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally prohibited DNA sequencing company Illumina’s acquisition of Pacific Biosciences because it would likely lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the market; meanwhile, as BSI Assurance UK Ltd becomes the first Notified Body to be designated under both the new medical devices regulations, the European Commission Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) has announced that a further 47 guidance documents related to the new medical devices regulations can be expected later this year and in 2020; relocation delays have caused the European Medicines Agency to announce timeline changes when it temporarily will be halting its processing of certain requests to issue certificates of medicinal products; the Intellectual Property Office detailed procedures addressing the automatic creation of a UK trade mark when exiting the EU; digital health and health innovation international initiatives progress and Brexit legislative preparations continue for a no deal exit in relation to medicines, medical devices and EU funding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

