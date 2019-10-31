Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 October 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment awarding an employee inventor compensation for the licensing of resulting patents that benefitted their employer. Also included this week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally prohibited DNA sequencing company Illumina’s acquisition of Pacific Biosciences because it would likely lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the market; meanwhile, as BSI Assurance UK Ltd becomes the first Notified Body to be designated under both the new medical devices regulations, the European Commission Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) has announced that a further 47 guidance documents related to the new medical devices regulations can be expected later this year and in 2020; relocation delays have caused the European Medicines Agency to announce timeline changes when it temporarily will be halting its processing of certain requests to issue certificates of medicinal products; the Intellectual Property Office detailed procedures addressing the automatic creation of a UK trade mark when exiting the EU; digital health and health innovation international initiatives progress and Brexit legislative preparations continue for a no deal exit in relation to medicines, medical devices and EU funding. or to read the full analysis.