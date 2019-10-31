- Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 October 2019
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Supreme Court—inventor entitled to fair share from employer of £2m (Shanks v Unilever Plc)
- Brexit
- Human Medicines and Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- EU funding—updated and further no-deal Brexit guidance from the Cabinet Office
- HMRC issues post-Brexit CHIEF guidance for using transitional simplified procedures
- Business transactions
- UK merger: CMA provisionally finds Illumina/Pacific Biosciences of California merger should be prohibited
More...
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission set to publish 47 guidance documents on medical device regulations
- UK business standards company receives dual Notified Body designation under the Medical Devices Regulation
- EMA changes timelines for requesting and producing certificates of pharmaceutical products
- European Commission sets out good practice to assess GMO aspects for in-vivo gene therapy products
- Regulation granting a Union authorisation for the biocidal product family published in the Official Journal
- Intellectual property
- Protected international trade marks to be replaced by comparable UK trade mark
- Research and development
- European federation seeks views on multi-sector health innovation partnership
- World Health Organisation’s Digital Health Technical Advisory Group sets agenda for next two years
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment awarding an employee inventor compensation for the licensing of resulting patents that benefitted their employer. Also included this week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally prohibited DNA sequencing company Illumina’s acquisition of Pacific Biosciences because it would likely lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the market; meanwhile, as BSI Assurance UK Ltd becomes the first Notified Body to be designated under both the new medical devices regulations, the European Commission Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) has announced that a further 47 guidance documents related to the new medical devices regulations can be expected later this year and in 2020; relocation delays have caused the European Medicines Agency to announce timeline changes when it temporarily will be halting its processing of certain requests to issue certificates of medicinal products; the Intellectual Property Office detailed procedures addressing the automatic creation of a UK trade mark when exiting the EU; digital health and health innovation international initiatives progress and Brexit legislative preparations continue for a no deal exit in relation to medicines, medical devices and EU funding.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.