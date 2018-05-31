Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 May 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 May 2018
Published on: 31 May 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 May 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • DePuy held not liable in the Pinnacle Metal-on-Metal hip case (Colin Gee and others v DePuy International Limited)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • New rules in place to regulate registered pharmacies
  • European Commission adopts health as part of new European Social Fund Plus programme
  • Research and development
  • Commission finds longer supplementary protection certificates stimulates medical research
  • Data protection and confidential information
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the DePuy Metal-on-Metal hip litigation where the court found in favour of the manufacturer, details of the draft proposal for a Regulation which aims to amend EU law on SPCs for medicinal products and ICO action over unsecured sensitive medical data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More