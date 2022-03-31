Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the IPEC’s judgment in Jones v Irmac Roads Ltd which made it clear that a right to apply for a patent can only be assigned in writing, news of the new guide on labelling and reporting rules for microplastics, the NHS Health and Research Authority’s announcement that the expedited review process can be used for participants in studies affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. or to read the full analysis.