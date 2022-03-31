LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Assigning the right to apply for a patent? Do it in writing (Jones v IRL)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • New guide on labelling and reporting rules for microplastics published
  • Two tobacco products Regulations should remain in force following PIRs
  • Research and development
  • Ukraine conflict—HRA to fast-track affected research review
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the IPEC’s judgment in Jones v Irmac Roads Ltd which made it clear that a right to apply for a patent can only be assigned in writing, news of the new guide on labelling and reporting rules for microplastics, the NHS Health and Research Authority’s announcement that the expedited review process can be used for participants in studies affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

