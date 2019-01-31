Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 January 2019

Published on: 31 January 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Contingency legislation covering medicine regulation post-Brexit introduced
  • The Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • The Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • European Medicines Agency plans to relocate to Netherlands early March 2019
  • Government urges businesses to register for continued Horizon 2020 research funding
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK preparations in the two months to exit day
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the contingency legislation covering the regulation of medicines, medical devices and clinical trials in the event of a no-deal Brexit, analysis of the ‘Digital First’ technology included in the NHS long-term plan, and details of the European Commission’s report ‘Competition enforcement in the pharmaceutical sector (2009–2017)’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

