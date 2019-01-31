- Life Sciences weekly highlights—31 January 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Contingency legislation covering medicine regulation post-Brexit introduced
- The Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- European Medicines Agency plans to relocate to Netherlands early March 2019
- Government urges businesses to register for continued Horizon 2020 research funding
- Brexit Bulletin—UK preparations in the two months to exit day
More...
- Brexit Bulletin—government claims a clear mandate on Brexit next steps, but what does it mean?
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- UK-Russia agreement on Regulatory Cooperation on Medicines
- European Commission publishes update on safety features for medicinal products
- European Commission consults on revising guideline on applications for designation as orphan medicinal products
- Gaming mechanisms in evaluation methodologies―a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim? (AbbVie v NHS Commissioning Board)
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- EU—Report finds active competition enforcement contributes to affordable and innovative medicines
- Data protection and confidential information
- NHS long-term plan—will ‘Digital First’ technology save the NHS time and money?
- Managing confidentiality clubs in patent cases (Illumina Inc v TDL Genetics)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the contingency legislation covering the regulation of medicines, medical devices and clinical trials in the event of a no-deal Brexit, analysis of the ‘Digital First’ technology included in the NHS long-term plan, and details of the European Commission’s report ‘Competition enforcement in the pharmaceutical sector (2009–2017)’.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.