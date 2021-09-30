- Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Medical devices
- Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the UK
- MHRA releases guidance on new software and AI medical device programme
- MDCG updates medical device borderline and classification Helsinki Procedure guidance
- New requirements added to medical device placing on market registration guidance
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- WIPO begins facilitating alternative dispute resolution in life sciences sector
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- European Commission launches public consultation into pharmaceutical regulation
- MHRA updates GxP data integrity requirements following release of new OECD guidelines
- National Health Service (Free Prescriptions and Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Research and development
- ABPI publishes annual report on clinical research
- Radiation Assurance service extending accepted ionising radiation studies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA begins evaluation of Moderna booster dose
- JRC study publishes recommendations on efforts to defeat coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the potential impact of proposals for changes to the regulation of medical devices in the UK following the Regulatory Horizons Council report and incoming regime July 2023. Also included is news of several guidance updates for medical devices, including MHRA guidance proposing a new UK regulatory framework that addresses software and AI medical device innovation, WIPO expanding support for ADR in the life sciences, a public consultation into proposed revisions of the EU’s pharmaceutical regulatory framework, the ABPI’s annual report on the UK’s status in clinical research and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories.
