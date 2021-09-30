Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the potential impact of proposals for changes to the regulation of medical devices in the UK following the Regulatory Horizons Council report and incoming regime July 2023. Also included is news of several guidance updates for medical devices, including MHRA guidance proposing a new UK regulatory framework that addresses software and AI medical device innovation, WIPO expanding support for ADR in the life sciences, a public consultation into proposed revisions of the EU’s pharmaceutical regulatory framework, the ABPI’s annual report on the UK’s status in clinical research and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.