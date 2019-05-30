- Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 May 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- World Health Organization adopts resolution promoting drug price transparency
- New council discusses boosting UK commercial and life sciences sectors
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA investigation—Statement of objections issued to pharmaceutical companies for alleged agreement to not compete in supply of anti-nausea drug
- Research and development
- EMA opens dialogue with medicine developers over antimicrobial resistance
- Intellectual property
- IPEC considers patent entitlement and breach of confidence (Prosyscor v Netsweeper)
Article summary
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes news that the World Health Organization has adopted a resolution promoting drug price transparency, the Competition and Markets Authority’s issue of a statement of objection to four pharmaceutical companies (Alliance, Focus, Lexon and Medreich) for allegedly entering into anti-competitive agreements in relation to the supply of an anti-nausea drug in the UK, and the European Medicines Agency’s new Innovation Task Force forum for medicine developers working on the treatment or prevention of bacterial and fungal infections.
