Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 May 2019

Published on: 30 May 2019
This week's edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes news that the World Health Organization has adopted a resolution promoting drug price transparency, the Competition and Markets Authority's issue of a statement of objection to four pharmaceutical companies (Alliance, Focus, Lexon and Medreich) for allegedly entering into anti-competitive agreements in relation to the supply of an anti-nausea drug in the UK, and the European Medicines Agency's new Innovation Task Force forum for medicine developers working on the treatment or prevention of bacterial and fungal infections.

