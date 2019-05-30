Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 May 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes news that the World Health Organization has adopted a resolution promoting drug price transparency, the Competition and Markets Authority’s issue of a statement of objection to four pharmaceutical companies (Alliance, Focus, Lexon and Medreich) for allegedly entering into anti-competitive agreements in relation to the supply of an anti-nausea drug in the UK, and the European Medicines Agency’s new Innovation Task Force forum for medicine developers working on the treatment or prevention of bacterial and fungal infections. or to read the full analysis.