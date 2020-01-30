- Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 January 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Exit day—implications for life sciences sector
- Brexit Bulletin—examining the final preparations for exit day
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Justice confirms that there is no general presumption of confidentiality over documents submitted to regulators (PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA)
- CMA investigation: Second company agrees settlement with the CMA regarding market-sharing for the supply of Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Electronic product information initiative set to transform European healthcare
More...
- European Medicine Agency ranks animal antibiotics in updated scientific advice
- European Medicines Agency celebrates 25th anniversary
- European Medicines Agency guidance includes timetable for type II variations of medical products
- European Medicines Agency seeks comment for survey on support for SMEs
- EU outlines nine reasons for cancer treatment delays in Europe
- Intellectual property
- AG’s opinion—Santen referral proposes to abandon Neurim
- European Patent Office refuses to recognise AI system as inventor
- Research and development
- European Patent Office publishes Academic Research Programme reports
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest updates on Brexit preparations including the final preparations for exit day, analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgments in PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA that there is no general presumption of confidentiality over documents submitted to regulators, the Advocate General’s opinion in Santes regarding the interpretation of Article 3 of the SPC Regulation, updates on key principles for electronic product information for human medicines in the EU and EMA’s 25th anniversary.
