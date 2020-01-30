Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 January 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 January 2020
Published on: 30 January 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 January 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Exit day—implications for life sciences sector
  • Brexit Bulletin—examining the final preparations for exit day
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice confirms that there is no general presumption of confidentiality over documents submitted to regulators (PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA)
  • CMA investigation: Second company agrees settlement with the CMA regarding market-sharing for the supply of Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Electronic product information initiative set to transform European healthcare
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest updates on Brexit preparations including the final preparations for exit day, analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgments in PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA that there is no general presumption of confidentiality over documents submitted to regulators, the Advocate General’s opinion in Santes regarding the interpretation of Article 3 of the SPC Regulation, updates on key principles for electronic product information for human medicines in the EU and EMA’s 25th anniversary. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More