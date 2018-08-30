Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 August 2018

Published on: 30 August 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • How medical industry should prepare for ‘no-deal’ Brexit
  • ABPI welcomes no-deal Brexit planning guidance
  • Brexit White Paper—examining the UK vision for governance and disputes
  • No-deal Brexit—plan to maintain medicine supplies ‘could cost £2bn’
  • Research and development
  • Guidance on applying for clinical trial authorisation in the UK updated
  • European Medicines Agency outlines support for paediatric research
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA’s) updated guidance on clinical trials and information on a no-deal Brexit, including the ABPI’s comments on the no-deal planning guidance and recommendations for how the medical industry should prepare for a no-deal Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

