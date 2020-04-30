- Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Justice rules on package leaflets of homeopathic medicines subject to simplified registration (DHU Arzneimittel)
- Primed and ready (or not)—Arnold LJ warns patent profession (Akebia Therapeutics v Fibrogen)
- EMA cautions against use of unproven cell-based therapies
- Intellectual property
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—the impact on IP strategy and practice
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Product liability indemnity for ventilator producers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Vaccine trial to commence in seven working days of 23 April 2020
- Plasma trial to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) approved
- Government announces fast-track initiative for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government withdraws support for four ventilator designs
- WTO and IMF appeal for export restrictions to be eased due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission stresses that other clinical trials must not stop during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU outlines ways to boost short-term ventilator supply
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Over 22 million pieces of PPE and 1,000 ventilators flown to the UK
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—WTO reports on medical goods in regional trade agreements
- Eligibility for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing expanded by Health Secretary
- Medicines regulators seeks global commitment in fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Misuse of Drugs (Coronavirus) (Amendments Relating to the Supply of Controlled Drugs During a Pandemic etc) Regulations 2020
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Amending Regulation on medical devices published in Official Journal
- Clinical Evaluation Equivalence of Medical Devices under MDR guidance published
- Guidance released on sufficient clinical evidence for legacy devices
- MDCG releases post-market clinical follow-up plan and evaluation report forms
- Enforcement notice issued on advertising of IV drips amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- Data protection and confidential information
- EDPB letters strengthen coronavirus (COVID-19) data protection guidance
- Business transactions
- European Commission gives green light to merger between Mylan and Upjohn
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU calls for genuine progress in negotiations in light of UK refusal to extend transition
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of two court decisions, including a case regarding what should be included in the package insert for homeopathic medicinal products and an admonition from Justice Arnold calling for legal teams to provide justices with the support it needs to understand the underlying technology of complex life sciences patent disputes. Insightful analysis is also provided on the impact of the pandemic on IP strategy generally. Also included, are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, a Brexit update and several guidance documents published on the regulation of medical devices under incoming legislation officially now postponed until 26 May 2021.
