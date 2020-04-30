Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 April 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—30 April 2020
Published on: 30 April 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice rules on package leaflets of homeopathic medicines subject to simplified registration (DHU Arzneimittel)
  • Primed and ready (or not)—Arnold LJ warns patent profession (Akebia Therapeutics v Fibrogen)
  • EMA cautions against use of unproven cell-based therapies
  • Intellectual property
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—the impact on IP strategy and practice
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Product liability indemnity for ventilator producers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of two court decisions, including a case regarding what should be included in the package insert for homeopathic medicinal products and an admonition from Justice Arnold calling for legal teams to provide justices with the support it needs to understand the underlying technology of complex life sciences patent disputes. Insightful analysis is also provided on the impact of the pandemic on IP strategy generally. Also included, are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, a Brexit update and several guidance documents published on the regulation of medical devices under incoming legislation officially now postponed until 26 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

