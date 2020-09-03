Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 September 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 September 2020
Published on: 03 September 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 September 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Clinical trials—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Medical devices—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Medicines—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • UK trade and customs requirements after the end of the Brexit transition period
  • Brexit survey—preparing for the end of the transition period
  • Regulatory framework for medicinal products
  • Commission updates borderline products manual
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments in the life sciences sector, including new transition guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on clinical trials, medical devices and medicines. It also includes news that the European Commission has published an updated version of its borderline products manual and news that the European Commission intends to join the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More