Life Sciences Weekly highlights—3 October 2019

Published on: 03 October 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Medicines regulator sets out exceptions to EU guidance for no-deal Brexit
  • Medicines regulator provides guidance on converting marketing authorisations
  • Supplementary Protection Certificates—updated no-deal Brexit guidance from the Department for Exiting the EU, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Intellectual Property Office
  • National Audit Office analyses health and social care Brexit preparations
  • Pharmaceutical Services (Amendments Relating to Serious Shortage Protocols) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2019
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EMA issue guidance on how to set up EudraVigilance organisations
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on no-deal Brexit guidance on exceptions and modifications to EU guidance on good pharmacovigilance practice, converting centrally authorised marketing authorisations as well as further updated no-deal Brexit guidance on Supplementary Protection Certificates and patent law and the National Audit Office’s report on the Department for Health & Social Care’s Brexit preparations. It also includes updates on the European Medicines Agency’s Eudravigilance registration manual and the EU Medical Device Coordination Group’s guidance for manufacturers and notified bodies on summaries of safety and clinical performance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

