Life Sciences Weekly highlights—3 October 2019

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on no-deal Brexit guidance on exceptions and modifications to EU guidance on good pharmacovigilance practice, converting centrally authorised marketing authorisations as well as further updated no-deal Brexit guidance on Supplementary Protection Certificates and patent law and the National Audit Office’s report on the Department for Health & Social Care’s Brexit preparations. It also includes updates on the European Medicines Agency’s Eudravigilance registration manual and the EU Medical Device Coordination Group’s guidance for manufacturers and notified bodies on summaries of safety and clinical performance.
