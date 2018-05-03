Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 May 2018

Published on: 03 May 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Advocate General’s opinion on SPC protection for a combination of active ingredients (Teva v Gilead)
  • UK has ratified the Unified Patent Court Agreement
  • Research and development
  • EMA consults on draft guideline on clinical evaluation of vaccines
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Government must do more to implement life sciences industrial strategy
  • New export strategy to support UK business post Brexit
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analyses on the Advocate General’s opinion on SPC protection for a combination of active ingredients in Teva v Gilead the impact of the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on data protection laws, updates on the UK ratification of the Unified Patent Court Agreement and the EMA’s draft guidance on clinical evaluation of vaccines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

