- Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- The EU Medical Devices Regulation is here at last
- Commission publishes Q&As on newly applicable Medical Devices Regulation
- Turkey confirms alignment with EU Medical Devices Regulation
- EU-Switzerland Mutual Recognition Agreement for medical devices ceases to apply
- EFPIA calls for postponement of application of In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation
- MDCG updates on lenses and frames UDI requirements implementation
- EMA and EUnetHTA publish report on their successful collaboration since 2017
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IP waiver talks hinge on use of big pharma’s trade secrets
- MHRA approves single-dose Janssen coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- EMA approves use of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in children aged 12–15
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)— EU digital certificate system is now live
- OECD launches Initiative to help restart international travel amid Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA publishes reply to letter on safety of vaccines
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA launches investigation into AstraZeneca acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Brexit
- SPCs and the Northern Ireland Protocol—post-Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
- Research and development
- Cabinet Office publishes proposes enhanced global pathogen surveillance
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information about the newly applicable EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), news that Turkey has aligned with the EU MDR while the EU- Switzerland mutual recognition agreement for medical devices ceased to apply as of 26 May 2021, updates on EU Digital COVID Certificate system which has gone live as well as commentary on IP waiver on COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on trade secrets.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.