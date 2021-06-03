menu-search
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • The EU Medical Devices Regulation is here at last
  • Commission publishes Q&As on newly applicable Medical Devices Regulation
  • Turkey confirms alignment with EU Medical Devices Regulation
  • EU-Switzerland Mutual Recognition Agreement for medical devices ceases to apply
  • EFPIA calls for postponement of application of In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation
  • MDCG updates on lenses and frames UDI requirements implementation
  • EMA and EUnetHTA publish report on their successful collaboration since 2017
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information about the newly applicable EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), news that Turkey has aligned with the EU MDR while the EU- Switzerland mutual recognition agreement for medical devices ceased to apply as of  26 May 2021, updates on EU Digital COVID Certificate system which has gone live as well as commentary on IP waiver on COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on trade secrets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

