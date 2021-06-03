Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information about the newly applicable EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), news that Turkey has aligned with the EU MDR while the EU- Switzerland mutual recognition agreement for medical devices ceased to apply as of 26 May 2021, updates on EU Digital COVID Certificate system which has gone live as well as commentary on IP waiver on COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on trade secrets. or to read the full analysis.