- Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Commercialisation
- ABPI analyses NICE’s changes for evaluating new medicines
- New NICE Manual for health technology evaluation published
- Research and development
- EMA publishes updated Q&A guide on Clinical Trials Regulation
- Commission publishes results of European Health Data Space consultation
- EFPIA publishes White Paper on ATMPs
- Guidance issued on describing proposed treatment effects in clinical trial design
- Intellectual Property
- UK Bill would waive IP on pandemic vaccines and treatments
- Commission launches compulsory patents licensing initiative
- Commission to seek views on unitary supplementary protection certificates
- Medical devices
- MDCG issues guidance on general principles of clinical evidence for IVDs
- EU amends regulation on transitional provisions for in vitro diagnostic medical devices
- FDA releases final guidance on drug-device premarket authorisations
- Data protection and confidential information
- ICO updates international transfers guidance, including new definition of ‘restricted transfer’
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- EMA crisis preparedness and management regulation published in OJ
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of NICE’s manual on health technology evaluation procedures and processes following its substantial public review and the ABPI’s critical response to it, the European Health Data Space consultation results in addition to the European Commission’s decision to launch a new consultation on unitary SPCs, updated clinical trial guidance from the EMA, guidance on clinical evidence for IVDs by the MDCG, final guidance for combination products by the FDA and an EFPIA White Paper on advanced therapies.
