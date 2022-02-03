Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of NICE’s manual on health technology evaluation procedures and processes following its substantial public review and the ABPI’s critical response to it, the European Health Data Space consultation results in addition to the European Commission’s decision to launch a new consultation on unitary SPCs, updated clinical trial guidance from the EMA, guidance on clinical evidence for IVDs by the MDCG, final guidance for combination products by the FDA and an EFPIA White Paper on advanced therapies. or to read the full analysis.