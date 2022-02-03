LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Commercialisation
  • ABPI analyses NICE’s changes for evaluating new medicines
  • New NICE Manual for health technology evaluation published
  • Research and development
  • EMA publishes updated Q&A guide on Clinical Trials Regulation
  • Commission publishes results of European Health Data Space consultation
  • EFPIA publishes White Paper on ATMPs
  • Guidance issued on describing proposed treatment effects in clinical trial design
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of NICE’s manual on health technology evaluation procedures and processes following its substantial public review and the ABPI’s critical response to it, the European Health Data Space consultation results in addition to the European Commission’s decision to launch a new consultation on unitary SPCs, updated clinical trial guidance from the EMA, guidance on clinical evidence for IVDs by the MDCG, final guidance for combination products by the FDA and an EFPIA White Paper on advanced therapies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

