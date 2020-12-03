- Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- MHRA updates CAP conversion guidance
- New EMA guidance on Northern Ireland Protocol
- What does IP completion day mean for the status of EU law in the UK?
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (November 2020)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government approves first coronavirus vaccine
- Government seeks authorisation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply
- Moderna and Pfizer playing the long game with novel vaccine IP
- EMA announces application and review of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- Government secures another two million doses of Moderna vaccine amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ICMRA publishes statement on continuation of vaccine trials amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—RT-LAMP confirmed to be accurate for testing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Interpol alert on organised crime and vaccines
- Intellectual property
- Evaluation of EU regulations on supplementary protection certificates published
- Publication of SPC Regulation evaluation welcomed by EFPIA
- German Bundestag approves Unified Patent Court Agreement and Protocol
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EU regulatory plan targets big pharma competition, mergers
- Data protection and confidential information
- EDPB guidance on ensuring compliance for international data transfers following Schrems II
- Joint guidance published on electronic health records access in clinical trials
- EMA seeks views on data access to electronic health record database from the UK
- Dispute resolution and regulatory enforcement
- SEP licensing disputes prompts EU efforts to reduce friction
- Teva and Cephalon fined €60.5m for ‘pay-for-delay’ agreement
- Research and development
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on new European Research Area
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a discussion on patent protection for mRNA vaccines, updates on the EMA Q&As guidance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission’s evaluation of the EU Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) Regulations, commentary of the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy, news of the joint HRA/MHRA guidance for sponsors representatives on access to electronic health records and the EMA’s survey on data access to electronic healthcare record databases from the UK.
