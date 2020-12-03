Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 December 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 December 2020
Published on: 03 December 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—3 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • MHRA updates CAP conversion guidance
  • New EMA guidance on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • What does IP completion day mean for the status of EU law in the UK?
  • Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (November 2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government approves first coronavirus vaccine
  • Government seeks authorisation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a discussion on patent protection for mRNA vaccines, updates on the EMA Q&As guidance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission’s evaluation of the EU Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) Regulations, commentary of the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy, news of the joint HRA/MHRA guidance for sponsors representatives on access to electronic health records and the EMA’s survey on data access to electronic healthcare record databases from the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More