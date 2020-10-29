Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 October 2020

Published on: 29 October 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 October 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Marketing and developing medicines—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Converting CAPs for use in Great Britain—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Assessment routes—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Pharmacovigilance—further Brexit transition guidance from VMD and MHRA
  • Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
  • Medical devices
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights discusses the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, including a collection of further updated MHRA post-transition guidance, and includes news that the European Commission has updated statistics on the processing of applications for Notified Body designations, an announcement by MedTech Europe releasing a new symbol system for the labelling of in vitro diagnostic medical devices under the incoming regulatory regime and a statement by the European pharmaceutical industry on its support and ideas for the establishment of a European Health Data Space (EHDS) among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

