Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 October 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights discusses the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, including a collection of further updated MHRA post-transition guidance, and includes news that the European Commission has updated statistics on the processing of applications for Notified Body designations, an announcement by MedTech Europe releasing a new symbol system for the labelling of in vitro diagnostic medical devices under the incoming regulatory regime and a statement by the European pharmaceutical industry on its support and ideas for the establishment of a European Health Data Space (EHDS) among other stories. or to read the full analysis.