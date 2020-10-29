- Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 October 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Marketing and developing medicines—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Converting CAPs for use in Great Britain—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Assessment routes—further Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Pharmacovigilance—further Brexit transition guidance from VMD and MHRA
- Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- Medical devices
More...
- European Commission publishes information on applications for designation
- MedTech Europe announces new in vitro diagnostic symbols to comply with IVDR
- Data protection and life sciences
- EFPIA ‘applauds’ efforts to create a European Health Data Space in position statement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody testing programmes releases findings
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- National Health Service (Charges and Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights discusses the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, including a collection of further updated MHRA post-transition guidance, and includes news that the European Commission has updated statistics on the processing of applications for Notified Body designations, an announcement by MedTech Europe releasing a new symbol system for the labelling of in vitro diagnostic medical devices under the incoming regulatory regime and a statement by the European pharmaceutical industry on its support and ideas for the establishment of a European Health Data Space (EHDS) among other stories.
