Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal case Wyeth v Merk which upheld that Wyeth’s vaccine technology patent was rendered ‘obvious-to-try’ by a previous publication, the European Commission antitrust probe into the US$8bn acquisition of Grail by Illumina over concerns that vertical foreclosure tactics could hinder development of cancer diagnostic technologies, and news of the Commission’s proposal for legislative change to ensure continued supply of mainly generic and over-the-counter medicines in Northern Ireland from or through Great Britain among other stories including European guidance on quality documentation for drug-device combination products and how to generate a unique identification number when conducting medical device clinical investigations. or to read the full analysis.