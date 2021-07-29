- Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Patent for pneumococci vaccine deemed obvious to try (Wyeth v Merck)
- EU deepens probe of Illumina’s US$8bn cancer detection deal
- Brexit
- Commission proposes solution for continued medicines supply in Northern Ireland
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- EMA guideline on quality documentation for drug-device combination products issued
- EMA produces reflection paper on statistical methodology in drug development
- Medical devices
- MDCG publishes instructions for generating CIV-ID for MDR clinical investigations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Draft proposals on ECDC’s role and cross-border health threats regulation agreed
- CHMP approves coronavirus (COVID-19) Spikevax vaccine for 12–17-year-olds
- Overview of coronavirus (COVID-19) review procedures for treatments published
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal case Wyeth v Merk which upheld that Wyeth’s vaccine technology patent was rendered ‘obvious-to-try’ by a previous publication, the European Commission antitrust probe into the US$8bn acquisition of Grail by Illumina over concerns that vertical foreclosure tactics could hinder development of cancer diagnostic technologies, and news of the Commission’s proposal for legislative change to ensure continued supply of mainly generic and over-the-counter medicines in Northern Ireland from or through Great Britain among other stories including European guidance on quality documentation for drug-device combination products and how to generate a unique identification number when conducting medical device clinical investigations.
