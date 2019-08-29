Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 August 2019

Published on: 29 August 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—getting to grips with retained EU law
  • Brexit Bulletin―Parliament to be suspended ahead of October Queen’s Speech
  • Research and development
  • Science and Technology Committee calls for sanctions for non-compliance with clinical trials reporting requirements
  • Manufacturing, marketing and sale
  • Regulator publishes Q&A on batch control exemption for imported advanced therapy medicinal products
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information about retained EU law following Brexit, news of the Queen’s approval of the suspension of Parliament, details of the Chair of the Science and Technology Committee’s response to an open letter on the lack of sanctions over non-compliance in clinical medical trials and a new Q&A published by the European Medicines Agency on the batch control exemption for imported advanced therapy medicinal products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

