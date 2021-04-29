Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • EMA announces that clinical trial EU Portal and Database is fully functioning
  • European Parliament provides details on its funding programme for science
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EMA publishes final guidance on parallel applications for medicines outside of EU
  • MDCG publishes Q&A on Medical Device Regulation clinical investigation regime
  • DHSC publishes guidance to mitigate and manage medicines
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of AstraZeneca being taken to court by the EU over the supply of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, EMA’s announcement that the clinical trial EU Portal and Database is on track to go live on 31 January 2022, the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s Q&A document on the Medical Device Regulation clinical investigation regime and the Department of Health and Social Care’s updated guidance on managing medicine shortages and discontinuations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More