Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of AstraZeneca being taken to court by the EU over the supply of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, EMA’s announcement that the clinical trial EU Portal and Database is on track to go live on 31 January 2022, the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s Q&A document on the Medical Device Regulation clinical investigation regime and the Department of Health and Social Care’s updated guidance on managing medicine shortages and discontinuations. or to read the full analysis.