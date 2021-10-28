Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes details of how the Autumn Budget 2021 impacts the Life Sciences sector, analysis of the Royalty Pharma v Boehringer diabetes treatment patent decision, information about new MDCG guidance on applying the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) to legacy devices, news of the HRA’s ‘world-first partnership’ with ISRCTN in respect of clinical trials, a review of the Proprietary Association of Great Britain CEO’s evidence to a House of Lords Committee on the impact from the Northern Ireland Protocol on medicine provisions, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or to read the full analysis.