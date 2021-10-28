LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—‘largest ever cash uplift for health R&D’ among key Life Sciences announcements
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Patents—licensing agreements and EPC 2000 claims (Royalty Pharma v Boehringer)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MDCG publishes guidance on MDR application to ‘legacy devices’
  • ABPI publishes joint report on maximising UK manufacturing potential
  • New MDCG guidance for the repackaging and relabelling of medical devices published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes details of how the Autumn Budget 2021 impacts the Life Sciences sector, analysis of the Royalty Pharma v Boehringer diabetes treatment patent decision, information about new MDCG guidance on applying the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) to legacy devices, news of the HRA’s ‘world-first partnership’ with ISRCTN in respect of clinical trials, a review of the Proprietary Association of Great Britain CEO’s evidence to a House of Lords Committee on the impact from the Northern Ireland Protocol on medicine provisions, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

