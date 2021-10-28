- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—‘largest ever cash uplift for health R&D’ among key Life Sciences announcements
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Patents—licensing agreements and EPC 2000 claims (Royalty Pharma v Boehringer)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MDCG publishes guidance on MDR application to ‘legacy devices’
- ABPI publishes joint report on maximising UK manufacturing potential
- New MDCG guidance for the repackaging and relabelling of medical devices published
- Notified Body Opinion template for drug/device combination products proposed
- Research and development
- HRA announces new partnership guaranteeing full picture of UK clinical trials
- IMI highlights advancements in paediatric medical research
- EMA publishes guidance on registry-based studies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA begins rolling review of antiviral medicine
- European Commission creates list of promising coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments
- Brexit
- PAGB CEO gives evidence on supply of medicine under NI Protocol
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes details of how the Autumn Budget 2021 impacts the Life Sciences sector, analysis of the Royalty Pharma v Boehringer diabetes treatment patent decision, information about new MDCG guidance on applying the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) to legacy devices, news of the HRA’s ‘world-first partnership’ with ISRCTN in respect of clinical trials, a review of the Proprietary Association of Great Britain CEO’s evidence to a House of Lords Committee on the impact from the Northern Ireland Protocol on medicine provisions, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.
