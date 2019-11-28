Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 November 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates released by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of procedural guidance for pre-market authorisation applicants and of labelling and package leaflet requirements for medicinal products that contain listed excipients, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ceased one of its three investigations into pharmaceutical alleged pay-for-delay anti-competitive agreements and has extended its inquiry into the behemoth genetic sequencing companies merger between Illumina and Pacific Biosciences. Also included, is news of European efforts to work with stakeholders and devise the ‘Regulatory Science to 2025’ strategy, the EU’s industrial base had 149 companies publish a joint paper on building scientific and commercial pathways to strengthen the EU economy and the UK is found to have the highest number of early commercial clinical trials conducted in Europe among other findings. Internationally, Canada creates a Medical Devices Directorate to implement a new ‘lifecycle’ approach to its regulation and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has released a report calling for drug regulators to improve the ways it collaborates. or to read the full analysis.