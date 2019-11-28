- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 November 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Medicines Agency updates pre-authorisation advice
- New annex requires medicines containing listed ingredients to change wording
- Business transactions
- UK merger: CMA extends inquiry period in Illumina, Inc/Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA investigation: CMA closes one pharmaceutical sector investigation on prioritisation grounds
- Research and development
- European industry group present proposals for industrial strategy
- UK top in Europe for early clinical trials
- European Medicines Agency releases workshop presentation documents
- International
- Cross-country information sharing between drug regulators must improve, report recommends
- Health Canada creates new Medical Devices Directorate
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates released by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of procedural guidance for pre-market authorisation applicants and of labelling and package leaflet requirements for medicinal products that contain listed excipients, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ceased one of its three investigations into pharmaceutical alleged pay-for-delay anti-competitive agreements and has extended its inquiry into the behemoth genetic sequencing companies merger between Illumina and Pacific Biosciences. Also included, is news of European efforts to work with stakeholders and devise the ‘Regulatory Science to 2025’ strategy, the EU’s industrial base had 149 companies publish a joint paper on building scientific and commercial pathways to strengthen the EU economy and the UK is found to have the highest number of early commercial clinical trials conducted in Europe among other findings. Internationally, Canada creates a Medical Devices Directorate to implement a new ‘lifecycle’ approach to its regulation and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has released a report calling for drug regulators to improve the ways it collaborates.
