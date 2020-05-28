- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 May 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MedTech statement on clinical investigations for medical device recertification amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Remdesivir to be used to treat severe coronavirus (COVID-19) infection
- Research commissioned to monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines once authorised
- EMA calls for ‘high-quality powerful studies’ during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New legislation unnecessary for safety of NHS tracing app
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Social media advertising of prescription-only medicines
More...
- Guidance on writing effective field safety notices published
- Medical device regulations impacting international registrations
- Intellectual property
- High Court deals with remitted issues in coexistence case (Merck KGaA v Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Frost and Gove questioned on UK-EU future relationship
- Commons briefing paper compares UK and EU positions on UK-EU future relationship
- Inquiry launched on facilitating future UK-EU trade in manufactured goods
- Research and development
- Innovate UK issues update on guidance for business innovation and funding
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, a commentary on social media advertising of prescription-only medicines, updates on the MHRA guidance for manufacturers of medical devices on field safety notices, MedTech Europe’s analysis of the impact of changes under the Medical Devices Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation to international registrations as well as the latest Brexit news.
