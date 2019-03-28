- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 March 2019
- In this issue:
- Intellectual property
- Court of Justice holds SPCs cannot be granted for new formulations of known active ingredients (Abraxis Bioscience v Comptroller General of Patents)
- Court applies Warner-Lambert plausibility test, finds psoriasis patent invalid (Eli Lilly and Co v Genentech, Inc)
- Brexit
- European Medicines Agency publishes highlights of March 2019 board meeting
- EMA’s Brexit update following Article 50 extension and Q&As on medicine shortages
- Procedures for UK-Paediatric Investigation Plans—no deal Brexit guidance
- Updates to packaging components and instructions on submissions for those marketing authorisations (MA) issued following conversion of EU MA—no deal Brexit guidance
More...
- Nutrition legislation—no deal Brexit guidance
- UK applies for ‘third-country equivalence’ on plant reproductive material certification and DUS testing
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- High Court declines to determine compatibility with EU law of pre-accession marketing authorisation, refuses reference to the Court of Justice (Orion Corp v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care acting as the Licensing Authority)
- Guidance for reporting and managing medicine shortages updated
- Medical Device Coordination Group urges clarification over wording in the EU Medical Device Regulation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment in Abraxis Bioscience v Comptroller General of Patents concerning SPCs for new formulations of known active ingredients, the High Court’s judgment in Orion Corp v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and the latest Brexit guidance on UK marketing authorisations and UK Paediatric Investigation Plans in the event of a no deal scenario.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.