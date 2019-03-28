Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 March 2019

Published on: 28 March 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Justice holds SPCs cannot be granted for new formulations of known active ingredients (Abraxis Bioscience v Comptroller General of Patents)
  • Court applies Warner-Lambert plausibility test, finds psoriasis patent invalid (Eli Lilly and Co v Genentech, Inc)
  • Brexit
  • European Medicines Agency publishes highlights of March 2019 board meeting
  • EMA’s Brexit update following Article 50 extension and Q&As on medicine shortages
  • Procedures for UK-Paediatric Investigation Plans—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Updates to packaging components and instructions on submissions for those marketing authorisations (MA) issued following conversion of EU MA—no deal Brexit guidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment in Abraxis Bioscience v Comptroller General of Patents concerning SPCs for new formulations of known active ingredients, the High Court’s judgment in Orion Corp v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and the latest Brexit guidance on UK marketing authorisations and UK Paediatric Investigation Plans in the event of a no deal scenario. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

