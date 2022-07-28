- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Intellectual property
- Court of Appeal upholds validity of glaucoma treatment patent (Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire)
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Pfizer and Flynn fined £70m for overcharging NHS
- MHRA officers seize over £850,000 in illegally traded medical products
- Commission wins WTO appeal award against Turkey on pharmaceutical products
- Key developments and materials
- Life science competitive indicators 2022 report published
More...
- EMA responds to ongoing monkeypox outbreak
- Data protection and confidential information
- Reforms to UK Data Protection Regime published
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire which upheld the validity of a patent for glaucoma treatment, and news that Pfizer and Flynn were fined £70m for overcharging the NHS for an epilepsy drug, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency officers seized 285,000 illegally traded medicines and medical devices, and the European Medicines Agency has taken steps to respond to the monkeypox outbreak.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.