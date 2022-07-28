Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire which upheld the validity of a patent for glaucoma treatment, and news that Pfizer and Flynn were fined £70m for overcharging the NHS for an epilepsy drug, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency officers seized 285,000 illegally traded medicines and medical devices, and the European Medicines Agency has taken steps to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. or to read the full analysis.