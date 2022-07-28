LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Appeal upholds validity of glaucoma treatment patent (Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire)
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Pfizer and Flynn fined £70m for overcharging NHS
  • MHRA officers seize over £850,000 in illegally traded medical products
  • Commission wins WTO appeal award against Turkey on pharmaceutical products
  • Key developments and materials
  • Life science competitive indicators 2022 report published
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire which upheld the validity of a patent for glaucoma treatment, and news that Pfizer and Flynn were fined £70m for overcharging the NHS for an epilepsy drug, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency officers seized 285,000 illegally traded medicines and medical devices, and the European Medicines Agency has taken steps to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

