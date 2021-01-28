Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and life sciences
  • ICO responds to research briefing on AI in healthcare
  • Research and development
  • New guidance on informed consent for paediatric clinical trials published by EMA
  • Regulatory framework for medicinal products
  • EMA publishes overview of key recommendations in 2020 for human medicines
  • Brexit
  • Commission Notice on application of the Union's pharmaceutical acquis in markets published in Official Journal
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes details of the ICO’s response to the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology’s briefing on artificial intelligence in healthcare, new guidance from the EMA on informed consent for paediatric clinical trials, and the EMA’s overview of its key recommendations on authorisation and safety monitoring of medicines for human use in 2020. These highlights also contain the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

