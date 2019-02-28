- Life Sciences weekly highlights—28 February 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Commission issues guidance on exemption to quality control testing of medicinal products
- Biological medicines’ manufacturers receive guidance on independent batch release after Brexit
- Regulation of medical devices—no deal Brexit guidance
- Update provided on the supply of medicines in the event of no deal Brexit
- Brexit and Incoterms—how three letters can make a big difference
- Paper on Brexit and international transfers of personal data updated with further scenarios
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- Brexit SI Bulletin—Cabinet Secretary outlines plan to defer commencement of Brexit SIs in the event of a deal
- Data protection
- The GDPR and clinical trials—the EDPB delivers its opinion
- Intellectual property
- EU adopts new rules in support of producers of generic pharmaceuticals
- Research and development
- Government response to clinical trials transparency inquiry
- Consultation launched for guideline on advanced therapies in clinical trials
- Business transactions
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A deals in 2018
- International
- US lawmakers eye biosimilar-delay deals, but none are here yet
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes Brexit guidance documents on batch testing of medicines and regulation of medical devices in the event of a no deal, analysis of European Data Protection Board’s opinion on the GDPR and clinical trials, and an update on the draft EU regulation which introduces an exception to the SPC protection.
