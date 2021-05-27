- Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Business transactions
- EU merger control—new guidance brings uncertainty—particularly for tech and pharma acquisitions
- Medical devices
- The new EU Medical Devices Regulation is finally here
- MDCG publishes clinical investigation application/notification documents
- PIPA celebrates victory for women across the world over PIP breast implant case
- Data protection and confidential information
- EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
More...
- Research and development
- DHSC launches plan to enhance genomic healthcare
- MHRA seeks views from public on new patient involvement strategy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission welcomes digital coronavirus (COVID-19) Certificate progress
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces launch of vaccine booster study
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Pharma Expressz Szolgáltató és Kereskedelmi Kft v Országos Gyógyszerészeti és Élelmezés-egészségügyi Intézet
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional and Savings Provision) Regulations 2021
- Organ Tourism and Cadavers on Display Bill [HL]
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of new guidance on Article 22 of Regulation (EU) 139/2004 on EU merger control, focusing on the Illumina and Grail merger, news of the new EU medical devices regulatory regime now applying from 26 May, MDCG guidance on clinical investigation/notification, settlement judgment against a Notified Body for PIPA breast implant victims, analysis of approval of SCCs for data transfers and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including EC approval of the digital certificate programme, among other stories.
