Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Business transactions
  • EU merger control—new guidance brings uncertainty—particularly for tech and pharma acquisitions
  • Medical devices
  • The new EU Medical Devices Regulation is finally here
  • MDCG publishes clinical investigation application/notification documents
  • PIPA celebrates victory for women across the world over PIP breast implant case
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of new guidance on Article 22 of Regulation (EU) 139/2004 on EU merger control, focusing on the Illumina and Grail merger, news of the new EU medical devices regulatory regime now applying from 26 May, MDCG guidance on clinical investigation/notification, settlement judgment against a Notified Body for PIPA breast implant victims, analysis of approval of SCCs for data transfers and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including EC approval of the digital certificate programme, among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

