Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 June 2019

Published on: 27 June 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes a Patents Court decision that shed light on the ‘useful purpose’ requirement for Arrow declarations and its relationship with a Gillete defence in regards to the novelty and obviousness of a product, and the MHRA updated guidance for manufacturers of medical devices in accordance with two new EU regulations and their requirements to report adverse incidents and corrective actions to the MHRA. It also includes news of the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/1020 on market surveillance and compliance of products in the Official Journal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

