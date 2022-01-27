- Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- EMA confirms CTR’s entry into application and launches CRIS
- EFPIA publishes statement on EMA’s ACT EU initiative
- EFPIA celebrates launch of Innovative Health Initiative
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Council of the EU adopts Regulation to expand EMA’s mandate
- European Parliament endorses agreement to strengthen EMA
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Preliminary issues in patent infringement claim—estoppel and abuse of process (Neurim v Generics)
- EU General Court annuls EMA’s decision to deny access to documents on blood establishments (Kedrion v EMA, Case T-570/20)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulators discuss effectiveness of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines against Omicron
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the EMA’s announcement that the Clinical Trials Regulation will enter into application on 31 January 2022, the Council of the EU’s adoption of a regulation to expand the EMA’s mandate, the EFPIA celebrates the launch of Innovative Health Initiative, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) announcements.
