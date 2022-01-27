LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • EMA confirms CTR’s entry into application and launches CRIS
  • EFPIA publishes statement on EMA’s ACT EU initiative
  • EFPIA celebrates launch of Innovative Health Initiative
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Council of the EU adopts Regulation to expand EMA’s mandate
  • European Parliament endorses agreement to strengthen EMA
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the EMA’s announcement that the Clinical Trials Regulation will enter into application on 31 January 2022, the Council of the EU’s adoption of a regulation to expand the EMA’s mandate, the EFPIA celebrates the launch of Innovative Health Initiative, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) announcements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

