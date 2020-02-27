- Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 February 2020
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Drug manufacturers not entitled to compensation for regulator’s failure to licence and police similar unlicenced products (Bioplus Life Sciences Private Ltd v Secretary of State for Health)
- FDA’s final preparations for March regulatory transition governing biologics
- American online database of biological product information made publicly available
- US Food and Drug Administration finalises guidance on eCTD exemptions
- US FDA releases guidance on CLIA waiver and Dual 510(k) applications
- Australia considers new regulatory regime for custom-made and 3D-printed medical devices
- Electronic Cigarettes (Regulation) Bill
- New Borderline Manual helps classify products as cosmetics, medical devices or pharmaceuticals
- Research and development
- Scheme offers £10m to improve patient care with new technologies
- EFPIA responds to coronavirus outbreak
- MHRA joins global response to coronavirus
- Human Tissue (Permitted Material: Exceptions) (England) Regulations 2020
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU27 approve negotiating mandate for future relationship
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court judgment ruling against drug manufacturers’ entitlement to compensation for losses due to the regulator’s noncompliance with EU law. Also included, are a series of important FDA regulatory guidance updates, in particular impacting biological products. Meanwhile, the Life Sciences Minister launched a £10m Innovation Scholars Scheme to encourage secondment of leading researchers and businesses; the MHRA and the pharmaceutical industry each have published a website summarising efforts to support a public health response to COVID-19; Australia considers overhauling its regulation of personalised medical devices; and Brexit negotiations continue among other items.
