Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 February 2020

Published on: 27 February 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Drug manufacturers not entitled to compensation for regulator’s failure to licence and police similar unlicenced products (Bioplus Life Sciences Private Ltd v Secretary of State for Health)
  • FDA’s final preparations for March regulatory transition governing biologics
  • American online database of biological product information made publicly available
  • US Food and Drug Administration finalises guidance on eCTD exemptions
  • US FDA releases guidance on CLIA waiver and Dual 510(k) applications
  • Australia considers new regulatory regime for custom-made and 3D-printed medical devices
  • Electronic Cigarettes (Regulation) Bill
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court judgment ruling against drug manufacturers’ entitlement to compensation for losses due to the regulator’s noncompliance with EU law. Also included, are a series of important FDA regulatory guidance updates, in particular impacting biological products. Meanwhile, the Life Sciences Minister launched a £10m Innovation Scholars Scheme to encourage secondment of leading researchers and businesses; the MHRA and the pharmaceutical industry each have published a website summarising efforts to support a public health response to COVID-19; Australia considers overhauling its regulation of personalised medical devices; and Brexit negotiations continue among other items. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

