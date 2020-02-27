Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 February 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court judgment ruling against drug manufacturers’ entitlement to compensation for losses due to the regulator’s noncompliance with EU law. Also included, are a series of important FDA regulatory guidance updates, in particular impacting biological products. Meanwhile, the Life Sciences Minister launched a £10m Innovation Scholars Scheme to encourage secondment of leading researchers and businesses; the MHRA and the pharmaceutical industry each have published a website summarising efforts to support a public health response to COVID-19; Australia considers overhauling its regulation of personalised medical devices; and Brexit negotiations continue among other items. or to read the full analysis.