Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 August 2020

Published on: 27 August 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ECI ‘Right to Cure’ initiative registered
  • Medical devices
  • Implementing Regulation laying down rules for application on common specifications for the reprocessing of single-use devices published in Official Journal
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes an update on a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine access initiative by the European Commission and the official publication of a regulation relating to the reprocessing of single-use medical devices and their common specifications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

