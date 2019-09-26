Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 September 2019

Published on: 26 September 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 September 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Justice refuses UK High Court’s request for preliminary ruling on SPC applications based on third-party MAs, on account of referred question being ‘hypothetical’ (Eli Lilly v Genentech)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EFPIA highlights repositories systems’ potential for detecting medicines shortages
  • European Commission to improve flexibility of legal framework on EMA fees
  • UK and Japan sign and exchange of letters on mutual recognition
  • Research and development
  • Health funding aims to deal with antimicrobial resistance problem
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes commentary on the Court of Justice’s refusal of the High Court’s request for a preliminary ruling on SPC applications based on third-party MAs, the EFPIA’s statement on medicine shortages in Europe, and the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement of funding for new research and projects against evolving global health threats such as antimicrobial resistance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

