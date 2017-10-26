Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 October 2017

Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 October 2017
Published on: 26 October 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Government takes step forward on creation of pharmacopoeial public quality standards
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Safeguarding of trade secrets among EU Member States
  • Research and development
  • New funding announced for life sciences and research
  • New EU plan to help development of advanced medicinal therapies
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the government’s response to a draft consultation on the creation of pharmacopoeial public quality standards for biological medicines and an overview of the new Trade Secrets Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More