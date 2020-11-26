Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 November 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the leading Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments plus analysis by Allen & Overy of the first judgment that the Court of Justice has decided on the legality of marketing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-based products in Europe in Kanavape, Case C-663/18, and analysis of the EPO Board of Appeal’s decision to uphold revocation of key patents owned by the Broad Institute on breakthrough genome editing technology (CRISPR) because it omitted an inventor from the European patent application who was named in its prior US provisional patent. Also included are important stories relating to data governance, including analysis by Bird & Bird of proposed new standard contractual clauses for international data transfers and many other stories. or to read the full analysis.