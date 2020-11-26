Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 November 2020

Published on: 26 November 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Landmark ruling confirms that CBD is not a narcotic drug and that Member States may not prohibit its marketing
  • Missing inventor doomed broad’s CRISPR patent at EPO
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Proposed replacement standard contractual clauses for international transfers
  • Proposed Regulation on European data governance published
  • Brexit
  • Exporting active substances—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the leading Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments plus analysis by Allen & Overy of the first judgment that the Court of Justice has decided on the legality of marketing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-based products in Europe in Kanavape, Case C-663/18, and analysis of the EPO Board of Appeal’s decision to uphold revocation of key patents owned by the Broad Institute on breakthrough genome editing technology (CRISPR) because it omitted an inventor from the European patent application who was named in its prior US provisional patent. Also included are important stories relating to data governance, including analysis by Bird & Bird of proposed new standard contractual clauses for international data transfers and many other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

