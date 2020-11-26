- Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 November 2020
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Landmark ruling confirms that CBD is not a narcotic drug and that Member States may not prohibit its marketing
- Missing inventor doomed broad’s CRISPR patent at EPO
- Data protection and confidential information
- Proposed replacement standard contractual clauses for international transfers
- Proposed Regulation on European data governance published
- Brexit
- Exporting active substances—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- NICE is getting ready for the end of the transition period after Brexit
- Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- E-cigarettes—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Health and care sector—new Brexit transition webpage
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- Commission seeks views on revised medicines legislation
- Commission adopts pharmaceutical strategy for medicine accessibility
- Human Tissue (Excepted Body Parts) (Scotland) Regulations 2020
- Research and development
- IMI publishes news article on benefits of machine learning for drug discovery
- Commercialisation
- European patents found to be main instruments for commercialisation of inventions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—update on trade issues relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to be authorised for supply if safe and effective
- EMA reports on coronavirus (COVID-19) trial efficacy
- EMA confirms plans are in place to ease coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approval
- Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine could obtain reg 174 approval says MHRA
- Government announces plans to expand current Vivaldi study amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission urges states to use rapid antigen tests
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the leading Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments plus analysis by Allen & Overy of the first judgment that the Court of Justice has decided on the legality of marketing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-based products in Europe in Kanavape, Case C-663/18, and analysis of the EPO Board of Appeal’s decision to uphold revocation of key patents owned by the Broad Institute on breakthrough genome editing technology (CRISPR) because it omitted an inventor from the European patent application who was named in its prior US provisional patent. Also included are important stories relating to data governance, including analysis by Bird & Bird of proposed new standard contractual clauses for international data transfers and many other stories.
