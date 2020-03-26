- Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 March 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government launches initiative to map the genome sequence of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Outcome of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development workshop published
- Development of therapeutics and diagnostics combatting coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Parliament endorses research on coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness
- Regulator announces collaboration on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) research projects benefit from £20m investment
- Medical regulatory agency to publish guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) clinical trials applications to be prioritised by MHRA
- New and existing studies paused to prioritise coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Guidance on managing clinical trials published
- European Medicines Agency publishes clinical trial guidance in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Calls to prioritise large multi-country randomised clinical trials in EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Statement on regulatory approach for pharmaceuticals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Guidance on 'packing down' medicines released
- Only essential Good Practice inspections to be carried out due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission recommendation on conformity assessment and market surveillance procedures due to coronavirus (COVID-19) published in the Official Journal
- European medical supplies standards made freely available to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Form allows the submission of coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits for approval
- Government announces devices regulations exemptions during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Regulator warns the public not to buy fake coronavirus (COVID-19) medicines
- Increase in fake coronavirus (COVID-19) cures revealed by Europol
- Increase in sale of unlicensed medicines due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MedTech Europe asks institutions to postpone implementing medical devices regulations
- European Commission to create strategic stockpile of medical supplies
- Parallel export of crucial medicines banned to maintain supply to NHS
- Science and Technology Select Committee scrutinises UK response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EPO has created a new continually updated coronavirus (COVID-19) page
- Statement released on the processing of personal data in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and triggering force majeure: what, when, how—and what are the alternative options?
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Guidance on clinical investigations for medical devices updated
- Report outlines state of play of joint assessments of Notified Bodies
- Commission seeks comment on importation of medicinal products under Annex 21
- EudraVigilance Operational Plan updated to further monitor safety of medicines
- Brexit
- European Medicines Agency updates Brexit guidance for stakeholders
- Intellectual property
- Edwards Lifesciences’ heart device misses a beat as Birss J finds infringement of valid Evalve patents (Evalve Inc v Edwards Lifesciences)
- German Federal Constitutional Court upholds complaint against UPC Agreement
- Data protection and confidential information
- Trade Secrets—Our first look at the Regulations in action?—Trailfinders Ltd v Travel Counsellors Ltd [2020] EWHC 591 (IPEC)
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, analysis of the judgment in Evalve v Edwards Lifesciences regarding the validity and infringement of Evalve patents, news that the European Medicines Agency has updated its Brexit guidance and the German Federal Constitutional Court has upheld the complaint against the UPC Agreement.
