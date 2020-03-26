Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 March 2020

Published on: 26 March 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government launches initiative to map the genome sequence of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Outcome of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development workshop published
  • Development of therapeutics and diagnostics combatting coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • European Parliament endorses research on coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness
  • Regulator announces collaboration on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) research projects benefit from £20m investment
  • Medical regulatory agency to publish guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, analysis of the judgment in Evalve v Edwards Lifesciences regarding the validity and infringement of Evalve patents, news that the European Medicines Agency has updated its Brexit guidance and the German Federal Constitutional Court has upheld the complaint against the UPC Agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

