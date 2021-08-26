- Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- New report suggests medical devices regulation can bolster life sciences sector
- FDA reaffirms that CBD products cannot be marketed as dietary supplements
- NICE opens consultation into health technology evaluation
- ABPI responds to NICE’s consultations on health technology methods and processes
- MDCG issues guidance on EU Regulations 2017/745 and 2017/746
- Intellectual property
- UPC to start operations in mid-2022 as Germany agrees to participate in UPCA
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New clinical trial launched for third coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine dose
- MHRA approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FDA approves first coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for those aged 16 and older
- Commission adopts three equivalence decisions on coronavirus (COVID-19) certificates
- DHSC announces deal with Pfizer for 35 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- DHSC opens consultation into UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) device product market
- Data protection and confidential information
- IMI programme issues recommendations on pan-European health data space
- Research and development
- Government receives advice on integrating technology into healthcare system
- Business transactions
- CMA publishes phase 1 decision of anticipated AstraZeneca plc acquisition
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information of a Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) report outlining that the UK should strengthen its regulation of medical devices, analysis of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reaffirming that cannabidiol (CBD) cannot be marketed as dietary supplements, and news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) consultation on health technology evaluation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.