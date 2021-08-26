menu-search
Life Sciences weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information of a Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) report outlining that the UK should strengthen its regulation of medical devices, analysis of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reaffirming that cannabidiol (CBD) cannot be marketed as dietary supplements, and news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) consultation on health technology evaluation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

