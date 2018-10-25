- Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 October 2018
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Secretary of State for Health and Social provides an update on no-deal contingency planning
- Government publishes guide to ready businesses for a potential no-deal outcome
- UK lacks immigration system to ‘deliver great science’
- Permanent Representatives Committee approves text of the regulations for the relocation of the EMA and the EBA
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MEPs to vote on new veterinary medicinal products regulation
- Letter prepares stakeholders for the implementation of safety features under the Falsified Medicines Directive
- Court applies the public procurement rules to contracts public health authorities and private hospitals (IBA Molecular Italy Srl v Azienda ULSS No 3)
- Research and development
- Plans announced to build world’s most advanced health and care system
- Overview of UK’s cell and gene therapy research infrastructure published
- New funding for innovative technology in health and social care
- Data protection and confidential information
- Urgent case for ePrivacy Regulation says EDPS
- Code on genetic testing and insurance updated
- International
- FDA plan on competitive drug pricing
- Trillium Prize competition announced
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest Brexit updates, including contingency plans for suppliers of medical devices and clinical consumables, in the case of a no-deal outcome, MEPs vote on veterinary medicinal products regulation, and news on plans to build the world’s most advanced health and care system.
