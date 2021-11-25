Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the European Parliament has adopted a new report ahead of the European Commission’s plan to update EU pharmaceutical legislation in 2022, information of the DHSC review into design biases of medical devices, the EFPIA’s welcoming of the Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) via a newly adopted Council regulation and details of a House of Lords Sub-Committee letter to Lord Frost on concerns over the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland. or to read the full analysis.