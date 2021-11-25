LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Parliament calls for medicines to be more affordable and accessible to patients
  • DHSC announces review into medical device design bias and patient impact
  • EFPIA and Vaccines Europe outline position on HERA
  • Research and development
  • Health industry associations jointly welcome Innovative Health Initiative
  • Brexit
  • Committee raises concerns to Lord Frost on medicine supplies to Northern Ireland
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the European Parliament has adopted a new report ahead of the European Commission’s plan to update EU pharmaceutical legislation in 2022, information of the DHSC review into design biases of medical devices, the EFPIA’s welcoming of the Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) via a newly adopted Council regulation and details of a House of Lords Sub-Committee letter to Lord Frost on concerns over the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

