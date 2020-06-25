Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 June 2020

Published on: 25 June 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission proposal clarifies conduct of clinical trials
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NICE guide on clinical evidence generation
  • NHS Test and Trace coronavirus (COVID-19) app is moving to the next stage
  • Standards of safety and efficacity for vaccines maintained amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Raloxifene could be effective for specific coronavirus (COVID-19) infections
  • Brexit
  • EFPIA calls for Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UK and EU
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, news that the Supreme Court has invalidated Regeneron’s patents for a new type of genetically modified mouse​, the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry’s new consultation on proposed changes to the Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and the European Commission’s new consultation about its pilot project ‘Market Launch Intentions of Centrally Authorised Products’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

