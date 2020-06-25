- Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 June 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission proposal clarifies conduct of clinical trials
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NICE guide on clinical evidence generation
- NHS Test and Trace coronavirus (COVID-19) app is moving to the next stage
- Standards of safety and efficacity for vaccines maintained amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Raloxifene could be effective for specific coronavirus (COVID-19) infections
- Brexit
- EFPIA calls for Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UK and EU
- Notice to stakeholders on UK withdrawal and EU rules on good laboratory practice
- Intellectual property
- Supreme Court invalidates Regeneron’s patents for a new type of genetically modified mouse (Regeneron v Kymab)
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- ABPI consults on proposed changes to Code of Practice for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Commission launches consultation on medicinal products’ marketing authorisation
- Research and development
- Clinic Trials Information System go-live plan scheduled by EMA for December 2021
- EMA waives scientific advice fees for developing medicines for rare diseases
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, news that the Supreme Court has invalidated Regeneron’s patents for a new type of genetically modified mouse, the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry’s new consultation on proposed changes to the Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and the European Commission’s new consultation about its pilot project ‘Market Launch Intentions of Centrally Authorised Products’.
