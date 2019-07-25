- Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 July 2019
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory
- Protecting pharma patent rights and the difficulties of establishing the tort of unlawful interference (Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories Ltd)
- Patents Court holds Roche’s glycosylated antibody patent invalid (Takeda v Hoffmann-La Roche)
- CMA investigation: CMA continues investigation into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector
- CMA: Annual report and accounts 2018/19
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- The Market Surveillance Regulation—what to expect
- Guidance on selling medicinal products in EU updated
- World Health Organization seeks comments on draft three requirements for national inspectorates
- 40% of EU medicine manufacturers operate outside verification system
- Regulator updates list of e-cigarette products withdrawn from UK supply
- Research and development
- New health-data programme to improve UK’s diagnostic capability
- Government seeks views on tackling preventable ill health in England
- Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Act 2019
- Brexit
- UK looks at new intellectual property exhaustion regime after Brexit
Article summary
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes insights into the Market Surveillance Regulation’s impact on medical devices, the Court of Appeal upholds a decision to strike out a tort claim that Servier unlawfully interfered with the NHS’s economic interests by deceiving the European Patent Office, the Patents Court decided that Roche’s antibody patent should be revoked clearing Takeda of its otherwise infringing antibody product, the CMA reports on its investigations into suspected anti-competitive generic drug settlement agreements and conduct by pharmaceutical companies, the EC updated its guidance on selling medicinal products in the EU, the WHO revised guidance on quality system requirements for national inspectorates, Scotland enacted an opt-out organ donation system and government initiatives were announced.
