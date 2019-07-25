Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 July 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes insights into the Market Surveillance Regulation’s impact on medical devices, the Court of Appeal upholds a decision to strike out a tort claim that Servier unlawfully interfered with the NHS’s economic interests by deceiving the European Patent Office, the Patents Court decided that Roche’s antibody patent should be revoked clearing Takeda of its otherwise infringing antibody product, the CMA reports on its investigations into suspected anti-competitive generic drug settlement agreements and conduct by pharmaceutical companies, the EC updated its guidance on selling medicinal products in the EU, the WHO revised guidance on quality system requirements for national inspectorates, Scotland enacted an opt-out organ donation system and government initiatives were announced. or to read the full analysis.