Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 January 2018

Published on: 25 January 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 January 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice: Novartis’ and Roche’s agreement to manipulate the perceived risks of one drug over another constitutes an ‘object’ restriction
  • Brexit
  • Brexit may have significant consequences on CE Marking requirements warns European Commission
  • Are pharma companies prepared for Brexit?—survey launched
  • EU publishes legal position of 'substances of human origin' sector post-Brexit
  • Marketing authorisation holders must act to avoid impact on medicine supply post-Brexit
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Court of Justice’s ruling in the Hoffmann-La Roche case concerning the interplay between the regulatory framework for the placing of drugs on the market and EU competition law, the possible effects of Brexit on CE Marking requirements and the MHRA’s guidance on good pharmacovigilance practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

