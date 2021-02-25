- Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Orphan medicines—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- UK marketing authorisation procedures from 1 January 2021
- EMA announces pilot early engagement programme for patient and consumer groups
- EFPIA welcomes new EU Trade Strategy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes in vitro diagnostic medical device Q&As
- MHRA issues further information on Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PHE says data on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ‘promising’
- FDA issues new guidance to address emergence of coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- Research and development
- EMA issues an updated good clinical practice Q&A guidance
- Data protection
- Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 and the UK marketing authorisations procedures, news of the EMA’s pilot scheme for early engagement of patient and consumer groups with its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, the updated EMA’s good clinical practice Q&A guidance and the European Commission’s Q&A document on in vitro diagnostic medical device conformity assessment and performance in the context of coronavirus (COVID-19).
