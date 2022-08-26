LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • EMA publishes report on KPIs in relation to implementation of CTR in July 2022
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the European Medicines Agency published its fourth monthly report on the implementation of the Clinical Trials Regulation, as well as an analysis on the updated guidance on the UK Binding Corporate Rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

