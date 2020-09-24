Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 September 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 September 2020
Published on: 24 September 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 September 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Life sciences post-Brexit developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • ICO sets out its regulatory work on NHS COVID-19 app amid the coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA green lights use of dexamethasone as treatment
  • EFPIA responds to State of the Union address amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EU Parliament demands EU become more medically self-sufficient amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FDA updated guidance on Clinical Trials of Medical Products during coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a practical digest of action points provided by Sidley Austin LLP based on the collection of post-transition Brexit guidance published by the MHRA, the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and the EMA’s report on a ten-year analysis of EU public health incident management that concludes its regulatory system has been a success. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More