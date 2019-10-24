- Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 October 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures
- No-deal Brexit guidance on comparator products in bioequivalence and therapeutic equivalence studies
- Authorisations and applications for veterinary medicines post-Brexit
- Contracts awarded for quick delivery of medicines in case of no-deal Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—PM sends Article 50 extension request after Brexit vote delayed
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 October 2019
- Withdrawal Agreement Bill: Implementing the transition period
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EMA issues guide to improve descriptions of the therapeutic indications that medicines treat
- Full digitalisation of English prescriptions to save £300m by 2021
- Research and development
- Good clinical practice guidance for advanced therapy products comes into force
- Intellectual property
- Global patent applications increase for the ninth straight year
- European Patent Office signs co-operation agreement with Japanese Patent Office
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Crackdown by medicine regulator on Cannabidiol suppliers
- Misuse of Drugs and Misuse of Drugs (Designation) (Amendment) (England, Wales and Scotland) Regulations 2019
- New directors appointed at Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit news, including updated no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures; no-deal guidance on comparator products used in bioequivalence, pharmacokinetic and therapeutic equivalence studies; the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has secured service providers for emergency delivery of medicines; the Veterinary Medicines Directorate and National Office of Animal Health confirmed veterinary medicines already authorised in the UK will remain available as packaged but introduced new forms for future marketing authorisation applications; and analysis of all the latest key Brexit withdrawal agreement developments. This edition also includes new guidance from the EMA to improve consistent descriptions of therapeutic indications for medicines being provided to marketing authorisation assessors and other health decision-makers, the DHSC announced an electronic prescription service will be rolled out across England in November 2019, the European Commission has adopted new guidelines on good clinical practice (GCP) requirements for advanced therapy medicinal products, WIPO has published statistics showing that IP filings hit record highs in 2018, and the MHRA has begun sanctioning cannabidiol product suppliers for making false medical claims.
