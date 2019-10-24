Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 October 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 October 2019
Published on: 24 October 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 October 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • UK no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures
  • No-deal Brexit guidance on comparator products in bioequivalence and therapeutic equivalence studies
  • Authorisations and applications for veterinary medicines post-Brexit
  • Contracts awarded for quick delivery of medicines in case of no-deal Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—PM sends Article 50 extension request after Brexit vote delayed
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 October 2019
  • Withdrawal Agreement Bill: Implementing the transition period
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit news, including updated no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance procedures; no-deal guidance on comparator products used in bioequivalence, pharmacokinetic and therapeutic equivalence studies; the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has secured service providers for emergency delivery of medicines; the Veterinary Medicines Directorate and National Office of Animal Health confirmed veterinary medicines already authorised in the UK will remain available as packaged but introduced new forms for future marketing authorisation applications; and analysis of all the latest key Brexit withdrawal agreement developments. This edition also includes new guidance from the EMA to improve consistent descriptions of therapeutic indications for medicines being provided to marketing authorisation assessors and other health decision-makers, the DHSC announced an electronic prescription service will be rolled out across England in November 2019, the European Commission has adopted new guidelines on good clinical practice (GCP) requirements for advanced therapy medicinal products, WIPO has published statistics showing that IP filings hit record highs in 2018, and the MHRA has begun sanctioning cannabidiol product suppliers for making false medical claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

