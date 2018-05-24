Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 May 2018

Published on: 24 May 2018
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 May 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Court of Justice rules on affixing labels to parallel imports of medical devices (Junek Europ-Vertrieb v Lohmann & Rauscher International)
  • European Commission consults duplicate marketing authorisations of biological medicinal products
  • EMA announces improved online portal for orphan designation applications
  • Government to establish regulatory system to ‘strengthen UK life sciences industry’
  • Information on customs controls published
  • Research and development
  • UK-EU partnership framework released
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice ruling in Junek v Lohmann concerning the affixing of labels to parallel imports of medical devices, updates on the House of Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee’s report ‘The impact of Brexit on the pharmaceutical sector’ and the EMA’s announcement of an improved online portal for orphan designation applications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

