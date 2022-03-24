LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Preparing for the UPC
  • Is the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation at odds with the UK courts’ principle of doctrine of equivalents?
  • Research and development
  • Shared commitments on UK-wide genomic research published by DHSC
  • UKRI’s five-year strategy supporting leading research and innovation published
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MHRA publishes 2021 report on regulation of medicines advertising
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes several important stories including analysis of how patent litigators should prepare for the incoming Unified Patent Court (UPC), analysis of potentially diverging approaches between the UK courts and the EPO in the use of the description section of a patent to interpret that patent’s claims. Also included is news of the UKRI’s five-year strategy report, the DHSC’s three-year genomic policy report and the MHRA’s 2021 report on regulation of medicines advertising among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

