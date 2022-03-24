Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes several important stories including analysis of how patent litigators should prepare for the incoming Unified Patent Court (UPC), analysis of potentially diverging approaches between the UK courts and the EPO in the use of the description section of a patent to interpret that patent’s claims. Also included is news of the UKRI’s five-year strategy report, the DHSC’s three-year genomic policy report and the MHRA’s 2021 report on regulation of medicines advertising among other stories. or to read the full analysis.